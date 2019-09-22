Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Raised Its Stake; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qudian Inc by 55,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yirendai Ltd by 135,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,036 shares to 190,727 shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,592 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

