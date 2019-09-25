Chevron Corp. (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Stack Financial Management Upped Stake by $10.17 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Eplus (PLUS) Position by $674,900 as Stock Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 2.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 240.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 14,050 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, up from 4,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 128,742 shares traded or 12.56% up from the average. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 1,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 67,222 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 108,340 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 31,320 shares. Perkins Capital Management owns 9,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 39,711 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 5,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 338 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,802 shares to 304,558 shares, valued at $34.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,549 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

