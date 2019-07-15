Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Increased Position; As Sunopta (STKL) Market Valuation Rose, Engaged Capital Has Boosted Stake by $5.63 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 57,984 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 137,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 1.19M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 101,869 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 2.58M are owned by Factory Mutual Ins. One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 3,095 shares. 71,971 are held by Franklin Resource. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 11,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 12,600 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom. Citadel Ltd Co reported 286,800 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 120,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Monday, March 4. The insider Duchscher Robert bought 23,881 shares worth $71,411. $24,752 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Barnett Jill on Thursday, February 28. ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349 worth of stock or 27,500 shares. $26,999 worth of stock was bought by Gough Jeffrey on Thursday, February 28. $19,402 worth of stock was bought by Briffett Derek on Friday, March 8.

