Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holder Hgk Asset Management Decreased Holding by $4.08 Million; Conagra Foods (CAG) Position Upped by F&V Capital Management Llc

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.49 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 33,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,342 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 98,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video)

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 10,555 shares to 114,772 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 6,300 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,221 shares. New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 272,553 shares. Pictet North America Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 18,134 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.29% or 134,888 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,085 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10,039 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com has 63,168 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 133,113 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 10,559 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 211,633 shares. Cls holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 692 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Morgan Stanley owns 15.08 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 17.18 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 35,291 shares. Fdx Inc accumulated 0.02% or 22,194 shares. Dana Advisors stated it has 14,309 shares. Jana Partners Ltd invested in 14.96 million shares or 39.64% of the stock. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 670,000 shares. Cls Investments Llc invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pennsylvania Trust Communication holds 15,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,496 shares. 53.98 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. Ancora Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 435,874 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 71,233 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares to 5,689 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).