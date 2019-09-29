Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Stake; South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.19 Million as Share Price Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 16,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 686,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.09 million, down from 703,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 262,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.69M, up from 256,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 5.65 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20,891 shares to 232,364 shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 17,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,986 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 4,125 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,179 shares. Godsey & Gibb accumulated 132,093 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Johnson Counsel stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 210,537 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.34% or 131,553 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Finance Consulate has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,660 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 13.83 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.79M shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 1.95% or 18,721 shares. Fincl Advisory Grp holds 2,663 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Serv, California-based fund reported 8,229 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West, a California-based fund reported 90,288 shares. 961 are owned by Westchester Capital Mgmt.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 5,017 shares to 239,763 shares, valued at $41.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 109,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 28,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rech And Mngmt has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40 shares. Regions Financial holds 290,766 shares. National Pension has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 174,849 shares. Clean Yield has 983 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4.49M shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas stated it has 6,517 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,264 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs reported 15.78M shares. Lmr Llp holds 0.09% or 36,299 shares. Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 5.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Globeflex Cap LP invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.