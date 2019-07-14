Chevron Common (CVX) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Upped by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 8,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,308 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 38,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Common (CVX) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 140,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated accumulated 57,481 shares. First Manhattan owns 8,789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 18,701 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 8,372 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 17,327 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 100,074 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 758,153 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Valley National Advisers invested in 11,465 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 689 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And has 164,100 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 7,501 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Co owns 1,854 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgewood Lc invested in 4,030 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 1.94M shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability owns 6,467 shares. A D Beadell Counsel invested in 8,489 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Botty Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,815 shares. 109,305 are held by Goelzer Investment Management. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.22% or 32,397 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Savings Bank Na holds 0.82% or 32,985 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Company Common (NYSE:HAL) by 46,902 shares to 563,691 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Common (NYSE:PG) by 40,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Global Infrastructure (IGF).