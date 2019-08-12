Chevron Common (CVX) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Decreased Its Holding by $1.51 Million; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $330,880 as Share Value Rose

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Common (CVX) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 140,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 2.70M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $269.42. About 2.38 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers Etf (VNQ) by 9,352 shares to 85,690 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. Common (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Company Common (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Company has 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Bank Of Hawaii owns 64,324 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc stated it has 38,956 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brave Asset Mngmt has 5,385 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 8,273 were reported by St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd. Schaller Invest Grp Inc owns 4,027 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,407 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Company holds 10,013 shares. Lvw Limited Company holds 0.13% or 3,848 shares. 63,293 were accumulated by First Fincl Bank. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 77,512 shares. Livingston Asset Management Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,958 shares. Accredited has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.08 million were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Washington Trust Commercial Bank owns 9,988 shares. 9,875 were reported by Saturna Cap. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 1.4% stake. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 6,335 shares. Moreover, Montrusco Bolton has 2.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 149,480 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 65,555 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated holds 0.3% or 11,232 shares. First Foundation owns 90,877 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 113,903 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mgmt stated it has 1.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,786 are owned by Welch Group Limited. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.18% or 5,825 shares in its portfolio.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares to 48,864 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.