Chevron Com (CVX) Shares Rose While Reaves W H & Company Has Cut Stake; Decatur Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by $947,835

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 55,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25M, down from 244,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 2.34 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,889 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 54,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $210.93. About 1.30M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 347,250 shares to 823,385 shares, valued at $66.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 124,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.