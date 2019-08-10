Cheviot Value Management Trimmed Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding by $666,330; As Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $8.41 Million

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 417,303 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 5,063 shares. Alps Advsrs has 18,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fiera Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.13 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Marsico Mngmt Ltd Company holds 102,151 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 0.19% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 88,431 shares. Icon Advisers Company stated it has 208,828 shares. Aurora Counsel has 33,132 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 53,789 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 3,862 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $335.65M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Is Absolutely a Must-Own Now for All Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Entering A New Business Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Will The Proposed Nevada Joint Venture With Barrick Gold Help Newmont Realize Better Value? – Forbes” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.