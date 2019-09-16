Cheviot Value Management Trimmed Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $355,997; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Its Diana Shipping F (DSX) Stake by $566,868 as Stock Value Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 10.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 288,441 shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Biosimilars Be The Next Growth Driver For Pfizer? – Forbes” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,216 shares to 195,778 shares, valued at $41.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.