Cheviot Value Management Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Hourglass Capital Lifted Holding in Cbs New (CBS) as Share Value Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 2.65M shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company's stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 6.65M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.02 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 245,953 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bennicas And Assocs Inc has invested 2.93% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 750,667 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 2,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0% stake. Profund Advisors Limited Company reported 90,212 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lesa Sroufe & Company stated it has 3.27% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cannell Peter B & has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 25,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 531,676 shares. Lpl Financial Llc holds 55,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Liability holds 7,700 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares to 4,224 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,476 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).