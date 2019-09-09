Cheviot Value Management Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Cut by $666,330; As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Valuation Declined, Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 15,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 23,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.77 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 5.03 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldilocks Environment Extremely Bullish For Newmont Goldcorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77M for 22.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $48.95M for 7.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 99,650 shares to 218,755 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tanger (NYSE: SKT) execs set expectations for when Antioch outlet mall will open – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Mistake You Are Making With Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Safety Of The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.