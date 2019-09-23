Cheviot Value Management Raised Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding by $4.98 Million as Market Value Rose; As 3M Co. (MMM) Shares Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 5.68M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 297,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.52M, up from 295,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 92,021 are owned by Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Com. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 38,170 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 3.50 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Veritable LP invested in 13,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com reported 0.57% stake. Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd Liability holds 9,199 shares. Garde, a Washington-based fund reported 7,699 shares. Washington Trust Communication holds 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 40,200 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cullen Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 23,200 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 44,100 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) by 2,435 shares to 14,935 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,470 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 478,319 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 13,810 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability reported 1.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Douglass Winthrop Advsr accumulated 28,982 shares or 0.2% of the stock. City invested in 19,010 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 404,387 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 18,857 shares. 131 are held by Lipe And Dalton. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 25,654 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California-based Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hendershot Invests holds 1.86% or 32,631 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,070 are owned by Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Com.