Cheviot Value Management Raised Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $4.98 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 1.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 372,183 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Gold ETFs and Stocks Dominated by Select Few – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Inc accumulated 16,800 shares. Guardian Trust has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 238,852 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt has 2.41% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 55,024 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 828 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2.06 million were reported by Majedie Asset Mngmt. Marietta Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 7,230 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 654,957 shares. Synovus Fin Corp owns 12,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 1.02M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr reported 18,968 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 1.12M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 10,952 shares in its portfolio.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 142,197 shares. Nexus Invest stated it has 5.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 143,889 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Markel holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 446,400 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo reported 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Trust Lta invested in 3.89% or 230,327 shares. Dillon And owns 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,535 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 4.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce And Inc has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Cap Nv accumulated 44,163 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich Invest Incorporated stated it has 100,730 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,100 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Company has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).