Cheviot Value Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Decreased by $355,997 as Share Price Declined; Salient Capital Advisors Increased Stake in Oneok New (OKE) as Share Price Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 541,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.09M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 585,863 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 10.55 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.16% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 148 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 52,428 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 60,755 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 85,610 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 197,445 shares. 3,579 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Management. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,222 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.02% or 53,865 shares in its portfolio. 625,345 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 13,140 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 4,445 shares. Moreover, Interocean Capital Lc has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,265 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.21M shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $103.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 248,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Cancer Diagnostics Company You Should Own Today – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Can Overcome Its Legal Issues – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.