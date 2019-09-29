Cheviot Value Management Position In Newmont Mining (NEM) Was Upped; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Stock Declined, S Squared Technology Has Boosted Its Stake by $715,000

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.03. About 44,960 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 4,385 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt invested in 30,718 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 119,369 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.07% or 50,272 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 1.51M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 67,280 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,402 shares. 3.81 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Cornerstone Advisors has 1,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Lp has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 3.97 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,538 shares.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 150,000 shares to 824,739 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).