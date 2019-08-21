Cheviot Value Management Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Cut by $666,330; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut Its Position

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 2.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $340.13. About 2.49 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 16,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management owns 34,148 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian accumulated 0.02% or 51,690 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 10.18 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Canal Insur Com owns 0.85% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 70,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Cap Int Ca has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 517,514 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 20,106 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Franklin Resources has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 2.51 million shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,143 shares. Bartlett And Company Limited Liability Company has 9,519 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 1.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 695,462 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,667 shares. Moreover, Harvey Inv Co Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 700 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 166,907 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Company has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lvm Capital Mi has 52,944 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 854 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 45,261 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 904,481 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.53% or 14,543 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Invest Management holds 0.64% or 7,639 shares.