Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake; Charter One Financial Has 0.78 Sentiment

Charter One Financial Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 159 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 203 cut down and sold stock positions in Charter One Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Charter One Financial Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 10.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 155,092 shares with $5.55 million value, down from 174,130 last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $31.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 4.99M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barrick doesn’t have ‘for-sale’ sign on Tongon, Massawa, but open to options: CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.38 million were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Csat Investment Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 478 shares. Piedmont Investment accumulated 8,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First LP has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 216,351 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 15.29 million shares. Asa Gold Precious Metals Ltd invested in 570,368 shares or 12.63% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 8,017 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Zacks holds 0.01% or 10,218 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nikko Asset Management Americas invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington Tru Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,885 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 395,700 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.01% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,055 shares.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

The stock decreased 4.25% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 2.87 million shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) has risen 12.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.