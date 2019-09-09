Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake by $666,330; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Price Declined, Westpac Banking Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.76 Billion

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 5.06 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 222.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 57,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 82,981 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 billion, up from 25,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 1.19M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 36,336 shares to 135,752 shares, valued at $25.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 111,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,816 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advsr Ltd owns 35,792 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 597,750 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And owns 15,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 2.94M shares stake. Moreover, Ally Fin Inc has 0.14% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 15,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 324,350 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.09% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kempen Management Nv has 379,970 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier holds 0% or 1,101 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt has 8,923 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Llc owns 25,868 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77 million for 22.28 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.