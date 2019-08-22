Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330 as Share Price Rose; As Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Stock Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 19,710 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 4.55 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC) by 42,970 shares to 173,709 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 29,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “71 10%+ Dividend Yield Top Dogs For May – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Does the Social Media Crowd Think About Garrison Capital (GARS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2015 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : TDW, GARS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $441,465 activity. Hahn Daniel bought $56,323 worth of stock or 7,600 shares. Chase Brian S had bought 11,900 shares worth $88,946. The insider Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought 23,716 shares worth $177,006. $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by MARTIN CECIL E JR. 5,000 shares were bought by Morea Joseph, worth $37,250 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 78,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com Inc has invested 0.01% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Caxton Corp holds 8.16% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 1.23M shares. 1.19 million were reported by Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Comml Bank Of America De reported 40 shares. Sei Co accumulated 14,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 70,721 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Regions owns 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 3,000 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 24,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 273,355 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.