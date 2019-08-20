Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330 as Market Value Rose; Union Pacific Com (UNP) Holder Girard Partners LTD Cut Its Position by $307,614

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.95 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,594 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B &. 396,825 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Co. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 4,052 shares. Ami Management Inc holds 1,630 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership holds 60,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 440,397 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.4% or 9.28M shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,858 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.1% stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.06% or 12,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 176,923 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 20,304 shares. Cohen And Steers stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,983 shares to 23,109 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 561,046 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 32,256 shares. Barnett & accumulated 1,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 6.14 million shares. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 101,098 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2.13 million were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 2.95 million shares or 0% of the stock. Adirondack Trust Company owns 1,312 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 18,986 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2.49 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 3.05 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 10,590 shares. 12.02M are owned by First Eagle Inv Mngmt Llc. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 294,917 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.