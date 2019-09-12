Cheviot Value Management Lifted Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $4.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; British Columbia Investment Management Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Lowered by $4.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.63 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 18,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 41,436 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, down from 60,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $221.12. About 218,567 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $510.65 million for 24.14 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

