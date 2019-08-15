Cheviot Value Management Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 2.94 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Ranked Top Miner on CR Magazineâ€™s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,926 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Secor Advisors LP invested in 0.14% or 18,995 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Boothbay Fund Lc owns 7,188 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Capital Ltd Ca reported 3,678 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.26% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 36,428 were reported by Us State Bank De. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 39,874 shares. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 100,617 shares. James Inv Rech owns 53,908 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 557,270 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank Tru has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 459 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.06% or 10.49M shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson holds 48,620 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 579 are held by Barnett Communication Incorporated. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,524 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co reported 86,094 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,107 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie invested in 0.51% or 1.63 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 78,347 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares owns 118,730 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Foundation Resources Mngmt stated it has 1,749 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Saturna has 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 161,209 shares. Hgk Asset Management reported 3,410 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Saratoga Research Investment Mgmt has invested 6.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Factory Mutual Ins Com holds 580,652 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.