Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330; Orrstown Financial Services Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 15,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 20,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Newmont Goldcorp Stock Slumped 13.2% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Be Excited For Newmont Goldcorp’s Joint Venture With Barrick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

