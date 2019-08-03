Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake by $666,330 as Market Valuation Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) as Shares Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 283,878 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.71M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 15,313 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 58,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,023 shares. 42,146 were reported by First Republic Inv. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability has 15,223 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Argent Com has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 4,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl accumulated 492,500 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 78 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 15,829 shares. Sandhill Prtn reported 365,216 shares. Fort LP invested in 23,815 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

