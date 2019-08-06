Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Upped Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $18.69 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 10,946 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 billion, up from 10,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $179.41. About 495,910 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 3.36M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 0.03% or 291,138 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 0.02% or 148,980 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 15.29 million shares or 5.04% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 517,514 shares. 5.38M were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Co. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 140,759 shares. Cap Limited Ca reported 0.03% stake. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cleararc Inc invested in 0.09% or 12,915 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated holds 0.45% or 73,500 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.13M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 1,354 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc reported 4,910 shares. Secor L P, New York-based fund reported 18,995 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $338.34M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res C (NYSE:PXD) by 163 shares to 49,718 shares, valued at $7.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proces (NASDAQ:ADP) by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,070 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments holds 34,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Natl Trust invested in 0.22% or 11,792 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,991 shares stake. Carroll Fin Associates owns 5,825 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 18,427 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 379,675 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 42,024 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dearborn Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 262,455 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Company stated it has 1,283 shares. Hilltop reported 1,313 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.