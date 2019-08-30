Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330; Arvest Trust Company Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $1.08 Million

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $99.06. About 118,923 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 480,494 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,812 shares. Jane Street Llc has 206,151 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 224,699 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,536 shares. Washington Tru reported 40,100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 519,080 shares. Foundation Mgmt invested in 6.71% or 895,112 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd accumulated 1.75 million shares or 4.44% of the stock. Foster & Motley Incorporated has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Agf Investments holds 0.08% or 200,748 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 21,903 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). British Columbia Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 180,119 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.19 million for 24.25 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.