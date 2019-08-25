Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered Its Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330 as Market Valuation Rose; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Valuation Declined While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Its Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 3.63M shares traded or 30.14% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 2,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 191,236 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 759,415 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 130,000 shares. 3,737 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Company invested 1.35% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 194,069 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm, New York-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 25,948 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 11,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 22,169 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 209,396 shares. 16,187 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.