Cheviot Value Management Has Lifted Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM); Apple (AAPL) Holder Leisure Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 6.34M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 23.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “4 Great Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moors & Cabot has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,723 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc holds 286,138 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 105,900 shares. Victory Cap Inc owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 71,685 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,433 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 43,460 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0% or 4,751 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 22,410 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oppenheimer And Close Ltd invested in 0.84% or 18,897 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) poised to report huge growth in App Store sales – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s (AAPL) March 25 Event: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Guardian LP has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors has 4.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,361 shares. 45,538 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Moneta Group Investment Llc owns 12,613 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Tributary Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 9,905 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 9,015 shares stake. 172,934 are held by Psagot House. Barclays Plc stated it has 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Korea Investment Corp has invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,567 were reported by Cls Investments Llc. Moreover, Middleton & Company Ma has 3.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,190 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.46M shares. Sol Cap Management stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 290,686 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings.