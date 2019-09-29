Cheviot Value Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $355,997; Stock Value Declined; Litespeed Management Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Upped by $596,514

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 2.85M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest reported 22,012 shares. New York-based Fagan Associates has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 18,962 shares. Smith Moore & Company has 45,976 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 7,084 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Naples Global Advisors Lc stated it has 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James Associate reported 0.66% stake. 2.42M were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 19.30M were reported by Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept owns 75,994 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 28,172 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, John G Ullman Associate Incorporated has 3.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Cap Group Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grace & White Inc Ny stated it has 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,570 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.