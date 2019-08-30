Cheviot Value Management Has Decreased Its Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) as Shares Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined, Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $2.56 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 49,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 621,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84 million, down from 670,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 141,229 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 1.96M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Five9 Earnings: 27% Revenue Growth and a Rosier Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 248,764 shares to 476,834 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 189,547 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 2,725 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 40,100 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 70,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington Tru Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 9,885 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 44,380 shares. U S Investors Inc stated it has 25,000 shares. Greenleaf reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.51 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 7,803 are held by Victory Cap. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 508,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bennicas And has invested 2.93% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.