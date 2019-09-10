Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Newmont Mining (NEM) Position as Market Value Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Holding in Premier Cl A (PINC) by $384,200

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 2.96M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Premier Inc Cl A (PINC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 182,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 194,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 265,873 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0.03% or 561,535 shares. Westwood reported 328,164 shares stake. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation reported 84,676 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Twin Cap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Blackrock holds 2.46 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Patten Grp Incorporated has invested 0.89% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 14,967 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,425 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 17,818 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Smart Portfolios Lc stated it has 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 27,426 were reported by Van Berkom & Assocs.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 127,426 shares to 204,611 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torm Plc by 68,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PINC’s profit will be $38.61 million for 14.24 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77M for 22.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

