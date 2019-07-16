Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Its Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $666,330 as Valuation Declined; Rpm Intl (RPM) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Cut Position by $5.80 Million

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 255,653 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 3.46M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 341,000 shares. Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 31,073 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 79,195 shares. 2.51 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Invesco Ltd owns 3.98M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt has 4.44% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc owns 56 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 266,100 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,545 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com has 7,604 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 2.28 million shares. U S Global owns 25,000 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 16,319 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 934,933 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30 million for 36.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. $136,520 worth of stock was sold by Goldberg Gary J on Friday, February 1.

