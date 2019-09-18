Cheviot Value Management Continues to Hold Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM); Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lifted Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $392,780 as Valuation Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 1,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 49,878 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 47,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $220.48. About 946,945 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.67% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bartlett And Lc stated it has 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Palisade Asset Lc holds 1.36% or 42,458 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 5,577 shares. Investec Asset Limited invested in 72,063 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 25,359 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 355,912 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Co owns 1,098 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.9% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 9,550 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 64,608 are held by Baltimore. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 11,847 shares.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.