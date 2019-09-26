Chesley Taft & Associates Holding in Citigroup (C) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.29 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 126,273 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84M, up from 121,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 1.28 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 270.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 37,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 10,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 1.88M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26,193 shares to 19,450 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,537 shares to 1,278 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,187 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.