Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.12 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Capital Impact Advisors Trimmed Position by $416,296

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc analyzed 26,019 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $199.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 7.04 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc analyzed 12,244 shares as the company's stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 67,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $871.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 57,097 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 456,057 shares. Covington holds 1.12% or 79,351 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 138,960 shares. First Business Fin Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,330 shares. Aspiriant Limited invested in 0.09% or 24,554 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 155,559 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,316 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.02% or 153,089 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 66,666 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 926,454 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 664,385 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edgestream Lp holds 1.93% or 394,160 shares. Northern holds 76.44M shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,655 shares to 51,850 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Pfizer (PFE) Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Abrocitinib in Patients Aged 12 and Older with Moderate to Severe AD – StreetInsider.com" on September 27, 2019

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18,254 shares to 62,919 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 31,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).