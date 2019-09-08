Chesley Taft & Associates Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $9.28 Million; Synovus Financial Has Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $3.94 Million as Market Value Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 49,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 123,603 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 172,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co. (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,433 shares to 201,177 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,142 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,933 shares to 4,221 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

