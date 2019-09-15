Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $322,000; Stock Value Rose; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Stake by $1.02 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1070.96. About 25,481 shares traded or 34.60% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 126,273 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 121,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 6,558 shares. Texas-based Hodges Cap has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterneck Cap Management Limited Company, Missouri-based fund reported 16,419 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 36,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 48.10 million shares. Atria Invs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Trust Communication stated it has 4,234 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 54,923 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 77,058 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 81 shares. Wasatch Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,747 shares. Avenir Corp reported 1.98% stake. Blume Mngmt holds 1.89% or 53,293 shares. Moreover, Sanders Cap Ltd Liability has 3.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 49,209 shares to 78,105 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Ltd Partnership has 462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 441 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 1,105 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 15 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 525 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc. Roundview Capital invested in 401 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 4 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 74,622 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 4,067 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,105 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1,408 shares stake.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

