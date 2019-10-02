Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $791,544; Stock Price Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Legacy Private Trust Increased Stake by $1.02 Million

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 282.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 12,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 16,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.21. About 1.97M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1,278 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 3,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $274.73. About 238,860 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 27,139 shares to 20,140 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 16,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 47,109 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 11,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 29,404 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 4,339 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Lp. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited owns 2,190 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 7,282 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0.03% or 159,335 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company accumulated 13,408 shares. Lathrop Investment Management owns 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,542 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 251,603 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability reported 86,316 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.45% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 1.52 million shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 0.41% or 19,297 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Abbott Announces New Data That Shows Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Help Doctors Better Determine Which Patients are Having a Heart Attack – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Data Demonstrate Strong Outcomes for Abbott Device to Repair Leaky Tricuspid Heart Valves – PRNewswire” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,816 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $31.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 8,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Corp invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 21,025 shares. Qs Investors Lc has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.16% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 124,622 shares. Hartford Investment Com has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 8,551 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 193 are held by Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 1,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,165 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 135,109 shares. American Grp accumulated 35,979 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 149,382 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 300,881 shares.