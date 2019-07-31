Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $330,220; Stock Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group Com St (GS) Share Price Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (GS) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 8,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,161 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 38,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 1.64M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS PABLO SALAME, ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE IN JUNE; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group’s securities division heads will leave the firm in June; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS REPORTS OF HIS PENDING RETIREMENT ARE ‘MORE OF A WISHFUL THOUGHT’; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 869 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,142 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 2,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

