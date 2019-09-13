Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.10 Million; Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lifted Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39 million, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.42 million shares traded or 49.22% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 20,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 51,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com owns 414,326 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 137,260 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3.80 million shares. 430,000 are held by Cap Ww Invsts. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Fifth Third National Bank owns 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 14,361 shares. 28,250 were reported by Bard Inc. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.04% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 164,762 shares. Bernzott Capital owns 407,810 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo holds 0.04% or 4,684 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,691 shares. Roberts Glore Comm Inc Il invested in 0.18% or 6,300 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc reported 6,411 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stericycle (SRCL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions as Debt Woes Linger – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $8.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 4.25M shares to 16.00 million shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Capital, a Connecticut-based fund reported 57,485 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 352,446 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs invested in 1.35% or 4.90M shares. First Personal has 100,630 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.77% or 25,324 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Limited reported 110,308 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Co reported 214,614 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 523,445 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.63% or 29,098 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.51% or 104,154 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Capital Management Inc has 40,150 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 3.02% or 89,500 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap holds 0.57% or 87,917 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Ca has 168,385 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.