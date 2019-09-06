Chesley Taft & Associates Increased Its Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Yandex Nv (YNDX) Has Trimmed by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 641,684 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 13,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 184,755 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 171,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 1.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.65 million for 26.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 5,272 shares. Karpus Mgmt stated it has 3,287 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 135,505 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holding has invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,446 shares. John G Ullman & Associate Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,596 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited reported 35,756 shares. Chartist Ca owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,978 shares. 23,518 are held by Smithfield Tru. Check Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 11,040 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 94,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust accumulated 0.25% or 7,936 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 2.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.37% or 199,110 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corporation (NYSE:GE) by 47,880 shares to 51,505 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,278 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).