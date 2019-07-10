Chesley Taft & Associates Upped Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $8.26 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its J2 Global (JCOM) Stake by $1.79 Million as Shares Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 179,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 431,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06 million, up from 251,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 4.19 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 20,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 27,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 251,906 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.49M for 15.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 384,560 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated has 22,655 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 39,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 8,336 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 364,958 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 146 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 18,336 were accumulated by Zebra Ltd Llc. Lsv Asset reported 238,500 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 20,873 shares. 4.46 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 16,014 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 111,100 shares to 437,733 shares, valued at $72.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 49,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 15,819 shares to 223,280 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,305 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.