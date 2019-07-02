Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $316,240

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 3,953 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 36,176 shares with $2.92M value, down from 40,129 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $324.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 11.42 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 16,213 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 384,214 shares with $45.31M value, up from 368,001 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Inv Management LP accumulated 49,750 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 2.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 11,676 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Personal Capital Advsrs owns 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 447,987 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 21,394 shares. Ruggie Cap has 213 shares. Edgemoor Investment reported 21,583 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Limited reported 30,532 shares. Carroll Associates reported 182,914 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 44,485 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.24M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 77,187 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 800,542 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “The Energy Stock to Avoid Next Quarter – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why ExxonMobil Stock Shed $30 Billion of Market Value in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 869 shares to 1,142 valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,040 shares and now owns 30,194 shares. Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associates Inc has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Wealth Planning reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 178,339 shares. Burns J W has invested 5.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Savings Bank Sioux Falls holds 11,946 shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Axa holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.43 million shares. Central Asset Invs And Management (Hk) holds 11.82% or 35,800 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 163,778 shares. Moreover, Decatur Mgmt has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden & Rygel holds 346,100 shares. David R Rahn And Incorporated holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,733 shares. First Com holds 2.92% or 247,526 shares. Hall Kathryn A has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advsr invested in 10.22% or 180,215 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 7.00 million shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.