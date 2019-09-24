Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lifted By $1.57 Million Its Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Position; Sabre (SABR) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Aon Plc Cl A (AON) stake by 523.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 8,117 shares as Aon Plc Cl A (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 9,667 shares with $1.87M value, up from 1,550 last quarter. Aon Plc Cl A now has $45.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.76. About 577,325 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Sabre Corp (SABR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 115 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 149 sold and trimmed stakes in Sabre Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 247.54 million shares, up from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sabre Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 107 Increased: 78 New Position: 37.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,631 shares to 156,902 valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 10,466 shares and now owns 57,701 shares. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.55% above currents $192.76 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation for 986,793 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owns 18.99 million shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has 3.41% invested in the company for 7.92 million shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 2.96% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 14.82 million shares.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 31.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.