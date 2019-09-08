Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $1.43 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Lpl Financial Decreased Stake by $1.26 Million

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 6,929 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 35,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 42,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc analyzed 8,610 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 50,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,947 shares. 58,970 are owned by Glob Endowment Mgmt L P. Andra Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carnegie Asset Ltd Com holds 97,381 shares. 106,607 are held by Washington Trust. Maple Capital Incorporated stated it has 1,339 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet North America Advisors reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,008 are owned by Linscomb And Williams. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tdam Usa has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Equity Rech owns 2.33 million shares. California-based Eqis Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Headinvest reported 1,432 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Limited by 13,755 shares to 18,455 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 58,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,541 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Limited Co. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 50 shares. Fairfax Hldgs Limited Can stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Park Avenue Ltd owns 1,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 20,018 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil has invested 1.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantbot Techs LP invested in 16,597 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 1,500 shares. S Muoio And Limited invested 1.67% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 483,709 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 262 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 122,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 172,157 shares.