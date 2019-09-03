Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP); Raymond James Trust Lifted Its Position in Dominion Resources (D) as Stock Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 14,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 7,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 116,697 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,014 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 60,196 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 56,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 920,450 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio

