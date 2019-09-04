Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $1.43 Million; Puzo Michael J Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 50,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $186.26. About 3.50M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – Facebook panicked about foreign influence in the Irish abortion referendum – and revealed a worrying truth; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 20/03/2018 – Wall St advances on energy bump; Facebook woes continues; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power – and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive at Tuesday’s meeting; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.3. About 1.24M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 24.00 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,190 shares to 53,698 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).