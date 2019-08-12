Chesley Taft & Associates Increases Position in Fluor (FLR); Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Fluor (FLR) by 259.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 21,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 29,225 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 8,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Fluor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 436,883 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 192,520 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 76,102 shares stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability owns 14,210 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 845 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Covington Capital has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bourgeon Management Ltd Liability Com reported 9,550 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0.04% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 353,893 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 79,487 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 248,700 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,109 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp invested in 0.45% or 204,067 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 39,441 shares stake. 24,810 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares to 22,668 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,305 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fil invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Inc holds 16,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rampart Comm Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 109,779 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 13,054 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). James Inv has 8,985 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 568 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.29% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 24,960 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 4,447 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 290,991 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares to 7,685 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,512 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.