Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oasis Petroleum has $14 highest and $600 lowest target. $9’s average target is 60.14% above currents $5.62 stock price. Oasis Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, January 9. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by IFS Securities on Tuesday, April 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. See Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) latest ratings:

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 1,490 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 62,791 shares with $13.05 million value, down from 64,281 last quarter. 3M Company now has $101.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $174.51. About 2.11 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Mckinley Management Llc Delaware owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 4,816 shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested in 1.35M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 1.30M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2.54M shares. Mairs owns 800,865 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gmt Cap Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 7.80M shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd owns 1.60 million shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 101,900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 29,100 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 497,208 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 12,400 were reported by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability. Paloma Prtnrs holds 15,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.39 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Thursday, January 3. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target in Friday, May 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Ishares Core Total Us Bond Mar (AGG) stake by 5,353 shares to 40,930 valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,213 shares and now owns 14,773 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was sold by THULIN INGE G. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. Another trade for 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 95 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 21,496 shares. Fin Advisory Gp, Texas-based fund reported 4,246 shares. Burns J W Ny has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 47,997 were reported by Heritage Invsts Management. Novare Lc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burgundy Asset Mgmt owns 8,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.1% or 2,240 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 19,686 shares. Martin Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 44,941 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.93% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 220,694 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.25% or 353,134 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,753 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 1.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

